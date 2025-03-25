Police, deputies investigating six armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a string of overnight robberies.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to a robbery alarm at a business in the 5300 block of Airport Road. Police say three armed male suspects committed a robbery at the location. Shortly after this incident, police were dispatched to at least four more robberies in the area.

Police are investigating businesses in the following locations:

5300 Airport Road, 400 North Murray Boulevard, 6400 Issaquah Drive, 6000 Dublin Boulevard, 7600 Barnes Road

Colorado Springs Police believe all of these robberies are connected to the three male suspects in question.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.