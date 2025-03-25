Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard diagnosed with ‘unfortunate’ blood clot in right calf

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a form of a blood clot, in his right calf, the team announced Tuesday night. He is likely to be sidelined indefinitely.

The 34-year-old Lillard is on blood-thinning medication which has stabilized the DVT and will continue to have regular testing, the Bucks say.

In a statement to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the nine-time All-Star said, “It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up. Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety.

“As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”

Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body. Such clots can break loose, travel through the bloodstream and lodge in the brain, heart, lung and other organs, according to experts.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority. We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

“Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

In February, the San Antonio Spurs shut down French phemon Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season after a DVT diagnosis in his right shoulder.

Lillard, who has missed the last three games, is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 58 games. The Bucks are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record.

Milwaukee next plays the Denver Nuggets on the road Wednesday.

