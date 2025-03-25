Miami unveils official host city poster for FIFA World Cup 2026

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Miami Host Committee on Monday revealed the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Poster, a striking design that captures the city’s vibrant culture and deep-rooted passion for fútbol.

Created by acclaimed artist Rubem Robierb, the poster features a flamingo poised over a soccer ball, which is segmented into panels showcasing iconic Miami landmarks—from South Beach to Little Havana.

The Miami poster is one of 16 unique designs representing each World Cup host city, marking the first time in tournament history that every host location has been honored with bespoke artwork.

“Miami is a global stage, and with the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon, we are thrilled to spotlight our city’s artistic and cultural richness through this iconic piece of art,” said Janelle Prieto, Chief Marketing and Community Officer of the Miami Host Committee.

Miami will host seven matches during the tournament, with the poster playing a key role in promotional efforts leading up to the event.

For more information on the FIFA World Cup 2026 and to view all Host City Posters, visit FIFAWorldCup.com.

