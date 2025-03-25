Skip to Content
Local skaters competing on the world stage this week

today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Three national champion figure skaters who train in Colorado Springs are competing on the world stage this week.

Amber Glenn is currently working on an undefeated season after winning the Grand Prix Final and Nationals. She is the favorite to top the podium at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

The event is being held in Boston and begins on March 26.

Also competing in the pairs event are the 2024 national champions, Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam. The pair have trained at the Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall for the last several years.

Also happening this week is a memorial for the 28 members of the skating community who were killed in a plane crash nearly two months ago. They were leaving a development camp following the US Championships in January. Many of the parents, coaches, and skaters who were lost were from the Boston area.

