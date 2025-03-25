Get Ready to Shell-ebrate: Mystic Mermaid Oysters Take Center Stage for National Oysters on the Half Shell Day at Fish City Grill

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Oyster lovers, mark your calendars and loosen your belts—Monday, March 31, 2025, is National Oysters on the Half Shell Day, and Fish City Grill is bringing the flavor, the flair, and a little mermaid magic to your plate.

For just $18 per half-dozen, Fish City Grill and Half Shells restaurants—your go-to hubs for Gulf Coast flavors with a twist—will be offering their exclusive, proprietary Mystic Mermaid oysters. These stunning, one-of-a-kind oysters are as rare as a Houston snow day and just as worth celebrating.

What makes Mystic Mermaids so magical? It’s all in the shell and the story.

Raised with care in the pristine waters off Cape Cod’s West Bay South Side, near Nantucket Sound, Mystic Mermaids are deep-cupped beauties, grown using a state-of-the-art FlipFarm nursery method. This technique helps them develop their iconic heavy shells—perfect vessels for their bold brininess (hello, 27 ppt salinity!) and delightfully sweet finish. Each oyster is a sea-sprinkled mouthful of East Coast charm—delivered fresh to Fish City Grill exclusively.

But wait, there’s more than salt and shell here. Culinary genius Chef Molly Winkler whipped up a refreshing Cucumber Lime Mignonette to pair with these coastal treasures. It’s the perfect blend of zing, zest, and chill—an ideal match for the rich flavor of the oysters. Think of it as a citrus-kissed spa day for your taste buds.

Pair them with a crisp glass of Albariño, and voilà—you’ve got yourself a mini vacation, no boarding pass required.

These Mystic Mermaids first made waves on the menu in November 2024, and ever since, diners have been hooked. Whether you’re a Gulf Coast seafood veteran or trying oysters for the first time, this is the dish that will make you fall in love with the half shell.

So, Houston Style Magazine readers, grab your foodie friends, your oyster fork, and your sense of adventure. Swing by your nearest Fish City Grill or Half Shells location on March 31st and dive into the briny brilliance of the Mystic Mermaid. Let’s raise a shell to good taste, fresh seafood, and unforgettable Houston-style celebrations!

MORE: fishcitygrill.com/mystic-mermaid-oysters

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.