El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) held a press conference on a suspicious death investigation early Monday morning.

EPSO investigators are at the scene, located off Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive in Security-Widefield.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was patrolling when they came across a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway around 5:46 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle, thinking that it could have been abandoned vehicle or a DUI. The car was on the wrong side of the road, they said.

The deputy said the man inside was unresponsive, and he began rendering life-saving measures. Other first responders arrived on scene, and those measures ceased around 6 a.m.

The sheriff's office says they don't believe there's a risk to the public at this time. However, the sheriff's office would not speculate on the cause of death, whether shots were fired, or if this could have been a suicide.

Details are very limited, but you can stream the press conference below: