Trump demands Colorado take down ‘purposefully distorted’ portrait done by Colorado Springs-based artist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Sunday to demand that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis take down a portrait of him hanging in the State Capitol that he claims is "purposefully distorted" – a painting that was done by an artist based in Colorado Springs.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," he wrote in a Truth Social post on March 23. "I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one."

He is now calling on Polis to "take it down," blaming Colorado's governor for the portrait.

"Jared should be ashamed of himself!" the post said.

In the post, Trump said that he was requesting the portrait's removal on behalf of many Coloradoans who have "called and written to complain."

In a statement sent to our Denver news partners, a spokesperson for the governor's office said that Gov. Polis was "surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork."

"We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience," the statement read in part.

In reality, the portrait was not commissioned by Polis, nor any opponents of the president. In 2018, Republican State Senator Kevin Grantham launched a GoFundMe to raise the $10,000 needed to commission the portrait.

The portrait was first unveiled in 2019 after Republican-led efforts to get his painting added to the collection of portraits in the State Capitol.

It was completed by Sarah A. Boardman, a British-born artist now based in Colorado Springs. Boardman also painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama after Lawrence Williams, the artist who painted the 43 previous presidential portraits, died in 2003.

“Whether this portrait brings a smile or scowl to your face, remember you have the right to do so because this is the United States of America,” Grantham told our Denver news partners back in 2019 when the portrait was unveiled.