Skip to Content
News

Suspicious death under investigation in Security-Widefield area

Canva
By
today at 7:46 AM
Published 7:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Deputies and investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive, in the Security-Widefield area.

No details about the death have been provided at this time, but our crews are en route to a media staging where KRDO13 expects to learn more information later this morning.

This article will be updated as new details emerge.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content