Stocks rally as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ is looking like yet another tariff retreat

(CNN) — For more than a month, President Donald Trump and his administration have been promoting April 2 as a kind of tariffs Super Bowl, during which all of his many promised import taxes will go into effect. But as he has demonstrated many times before, Trump once again appears to be offering a lot of hype and little action.

Trump administration officials are trying to tamp down expectations that every pledged tariff action will go into effect April 2, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported this weekend. Instead, a significantly reduced batch of tariffs will be announced next week, and more could follow later, although both reports said the situation remains fluid and the ultimate decision could change. The White House did not comment on the reports.

US stock futures rallied Monday morning on the reports, as investors were relieved that the most punishing tariffs may not be coming as soon as many on Wall Street had feared. The Dow is set to open 350 points higher, or 0.9% up. The broader S&P 500 is on pace to open up 1.1%, and the Nasdaq is set to open 1.3% higher.

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed next Wednesday to be “Liberation Day,” bringing massive reciprocal tariffs that match foreign countries’ import taxes dollar for dollar. He was also set to enact twice-delayed 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada after briefly allowing them to go into effect earlier this month. And Trump had promised tariffs on a wide variety of goods imported from anywhere, including autos, pharmaceuticals, microchips, copper, lumber and other products.

Now, it seems, those product-specific tariffs will not be enacted April 2, according to the Journal and Bloomberg. As for the 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, it’s unclear whether they will take effect or be further postponed.

Reciprocal tariffs will go into effect – perhaps as soon as April – but they will be limited to a dozen or so countries, Bloomberg and the Journal reported. The countries that first face the reciprocal tariffs will perhaps be the 15% of nations that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on Fox Business last week, labeled “the Dirty 15” – countries that he says persistently treat the United States unfairly in their trading practices. Those trading partners could include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia and Vietnam, according to the Journal.

Although tariffs on those partners could cover the majority of goods coming into the United States, the more targeted approach nevertheless represents a significant pullback from some of the harshest tariffs Trump had promised.

The administration has been setting the stage for a walkback for days. Trump in the Oval Office Friday hinted that his administration would allow for “flexibility” on tariffs – the first sign of potential exemptions after he had pledged there would be none.

Trump still said he was hesitant to issue carve-outs on tariffs, but he has acknowledged in the past that tariffs enacted with a sledge hammer instead of a scalpel can at times inflict undue harm on Americans and US interests.

“I don’t change. But the word ‘flexibility’ is an important word,” Trump said Friday. “So there’ll be flexibility, but basically it’s reciprocal,” he added, noting most tariffs will simply match foreign countries’ taxes dollar for dollar with no carve-outs.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing. The EU last Thursday postponed its retaliatory tariffs, which were set to go into effect April 1, as talks continue. Mexico and Canada delayed plans to retaliate against US tariffs as officials negotiate.

But Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs are giving investors, businesses, trading partners and consumers a serious dose of whiplash.

On again, off again

We’ve been here before.

Trump campaigned on steep tariffs on Day One, but he failed to deliver on that promise. Instead, he signed several executive actions on his first day in office ordering his administration to investigate whether to pursue tariffs on a wide range of goods. He did, however, announce that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico would be coming February 1.

February 1 came, and, rather than the promised tariffs, Trump said the tariffs would come February 4. Then, on the eve of their taking effect, Trump announced monthlong delays on Canadian and Mexican tariffs after both countries sent delegations to negotiate, offering minor increases to existing border security and promises to take more action to restrict fentanyl crossing into the United States.

Tariffs on China went into place February 4 – but not at the 60% level Trump had promised in December. The 10% tariffs came with a surprising twist: The elimination of the de minimis exclusion, a loophole that allows goods valued at less than $800 to come over the border duty-free. Those packages are numerous and onerous for customs officials to scan for tariffs.

The next day, the US Postal Service stopped all package deliveries from China from entering the United States because it was unable to abide by the new trade policy. But hours later, the de minimis exclusion was back on – temporarily – until the Commerce Department could determine how to police it.

Then, Trump promised a “big one,” as he called it: reciprocal tariffs.

Instead, the plan, as it were, which Trump announced in the Oval Office on February 13 to much fanfare, consisted of a vaguely worded memo that offered few concrete details. Stocks surged that day as investors celebrated a tariff policy that appeared to be a lot of bark with no bite.

On March 3, the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico went into effect – for three days. On March 6, Trump delayed all tariffs on its neighboring countries that comply with the USMCA trade agreement.

On March 11, Trump threatened a 50% tariff on Canada’s aluminum and steel but backed off the same day after Ontario agreed to suspend its 25% surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, Minnesota and New York. The president has also threatened tariffs of up to 250% on Canadian dairy, reciprocal tariffs on Canadian lumber and 200% tariffs on European alcohol. It’s unclear what the status of those threats is.

Trump implemented tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum March 12, although they didn’t represent a significant increase over what was already in place.

The back and forth has created volatility on Wall Street, confusion for consumers and massive amounts of uncertainty for businesses, who are paralyzed by their inability to plan for what’s next.

