Section of road in downtown Colorado Springs closes as Tejon Street Revitalization Project commences

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A section of a major downtown Colorado Springs road will close Monday as work begins on the Tejon Street Revitalization Project.

According to the city, the project aims to boost public safety, increase accessibility and grow business activity in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.

The project will shut down the section of northbound Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue through late June.

The city said walkways will be established to ensure pedestrians have safe access to local businesses in the project zone, as businesses plan to remain open.

Street parking on the strip will also be closed for safety reasons as construction begins, the city said. Businesses impacted by the parking closure will offer limited vouchers to customers, worth two free hours of City garage parking. More information on parking options during the project can be found here.

On Tuesday, March 25, crews are expected to be removing trees on Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Kiowa Street as an early step in construction. Parking will be temporarily restricted further while crews work.

