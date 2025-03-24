Skip to Content
Police investigating after man shot at while confronting suspect breaking into his car

today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating after they say a man was shot at while trying to stop a burglar attempting to break into his car Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on March 23, police say the victim saw the suspect breaking into his vehicle, which was parked outside an apartment complex on Westmeadow Drive, just east of South Nevada Avenue.

He confronted the individual, who responded by pulling out a firearm and shooting at the man. The bullet missed, and the victim was not injured, police say.

The suspect fled the scene in a truck. At the time of publication, CSPD has not yet released a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

