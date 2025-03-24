Greenland’s prime minister slams ‘highly aggressive’ visit by US officials, including second lady Usha Vance

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Greenland’s prime minister said a planned visit to the island by US officials, including second lady Usha Vance, is “highly aggressive,” plunging relations to a new low after President Donald Trump vowed to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance, will travel to Greenland this week to watch the island’s national dogsled race and “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” according to a statement from the White House. National security adviser Mike Waltz is also expected to visit the territory this week, according to a source familiar with the trip.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede called the US delegation’s trip to the island “highly aggressive” in an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, and raised particular objection to Waltz’s visit.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission — and the pressure will increase.”

Trump’s idea to annex Greenland has thrown an international spotlight on the territory, which holds vast stores of rare earth minerals critical for high-tech industries, and has raised questions about the island’s future security as the US, Russia and China vie for influence in the Arctic. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in the US taking the island by force or economic coercion, even as Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea.

“I think we’re going to get it one way or the other,” Trump said during remarks to a joint session of Congress earlier this month.

Egede, who has pushed for Greenland’s independence from Denmark, said Greenlanders’ effort to be diplomatic just “bounces off Donald Trump and his administration in their mission to own and control Greenland.”

Egede’s ruling left-wing party IAInuit Ataqatigiit was defeated in parliamentary elections earlier this month, but he remains prime minister until a new governing coalition is formed.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is likely to be Greenland’s next leader after his party won the election, said the timing of the American visit shows “a lack of respect.”

“The fact that the Americans know very well that we are still in a negotiating situation and that the municipal elections have not yet concluded, they still capitalize on the moment to come to Greenland, once again, which shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic population,” Nielsen told Sermitsiaq.

The White House presented Vance’s visit as a cultural one, and said the second lady “will travel to Greenland with her son and a United States delegation to visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.”

“Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” the White House statement said.

It is unclear whether the US has ever sent a delegation to the dogsled race, much less a group featuring a second lady.

Denmark ruled Greenland as a colony until 1953, when the island achieved greater powers of self-governance. In 2009, it gained more powers pertaining to minerals, policing and courts of law, but Denmark still controls security, defense, foreign and monetary policy. Greenland also benefits from Denmark’s European Union and NATO memberships.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment to Reuters that the visit of the US delegation is “something we take seriously.” She said Denmark wants to cooperate with the US, but that should be based on “the fundamental rules of sovereignty.”

While Greenlandic politicians have repeatedly signaled they are opposed to annexation, they are open to deals with the United States for rare earth mining, expanding tourism, stronger diplomatic connections and other investments.

A poll in January, commissioned by Danish and Greenlandic newspapers, found that 85% of Greenlanders did not want to become part of the US, with nearly half saying Trump’s interest was a threat, Reuters reported.

The president’s son Donald Trump, Jr. made headlines with a visit to Greenland in January.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world. Make Greenland Great Again!” Trump Jr. posted on social media at the time.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Kevin Liptak, Lauren Kent and Jessie Yeung contributed reporting.