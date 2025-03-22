Seth Rogen knows he can handle weed better than most

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood funnyman (and success story) Seth Rogen is known for many things, not the least of which is his penchant for smoking marijuana.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, Rogen – who runs a weed business in addition to his writing, producing, directing and acting pursuits – acknowledged his ability to intake marijuana with ease may make him something of an outlier.

While Rogen admitted “some strains” do put him “to sleep,” he said the type of marijuana he uses daily does not negatively affect his productivity.

“For sure I process it differently than other people do,” the “Pineapple Express” star added. “I’ve been at parties with people and we’ll share a joint, and I’ll be fine and go about my day, and they’ll enter, like, a new dark period for three months. Years will go by and then I’ll run into them at a party and they’ll be, like, ‘The last time I saw you was the last time I smoked weed, and it was terrible.’”

“I’m not physically gifted in many ways, but there’s one way in which I am, which is in my ability to process weed,” Rogen continued. “And to me it’s a very therapeutic part of my day to day journey which I don’t even question or think about any more, honestly.”

When presented with the suggestion that he should leave his body to science, he replied, “Oh, I will.”

As for his work, next week will see the premiere of Rogen’s new Apple TV+ series “The Studio,” which he co-created, wrote, directed and stars in. The buzzy show follows Rogen as the newly appointed head of a fictional Hollywood movie studio, with each episode welcoming industry heavyweights playing themselves.

While it tackles a glitzy world full of lore and famous faces, Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg looked to landmark workplace comedies of the past for inspiration and guidance.

“We talked a lot about ‘The Office,’ which I love,” Rogen told the publication. “And how the boss is the most tragic figure on the show. Just because you’re at the top of the power structure, it doesn’t mean you’re less relatable or funny.”

They also wanted to make sure their new workplace comedy felt recognizable, both inside the entertainment industry and out.

“We took great care to make sure the comedic premise itself was relatable to anyone watching,” he said.

Regarding one episode, in which Rogen’s character has a meltdown at the Golden Globes because he suspects Zoë Kravitz – the star of a movie he greenlit – won’t thank him if she wins, Rogen said, “I think people with regular office jobs have that feeling of, ‘Oh! There’s a presentation I helped on and the person giving it isn’t going to acknowledge I helped on it!’”

“The Studio” premieres March 26 on Apple TV+.

