3 killed, 14 injured in New Mexico shooting

(CNN) — Three people were killed and 14 were injured during a shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Friday night, according to local police.

Two 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old were killed in the shooting, which unfolded at a park around 10 p.m. local time, according to a Facebook post from Las Cruces Police. The victims haven’t been named.

The people injured range in age from 16 to 36 years old, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting, but police are “actively following multiple leads,” reads the post.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo described the shooting as “a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning.”

“My heart is broken for the victims and families impacted,” she wrote.

Las Cruces is located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, around 41 miles north of the US-Mexico border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

