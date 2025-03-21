Woman arrested in connection with her mother’s death by dog attack in Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a 47-year-old woman on felony charges in connection with her mother's death in Colorado City.

Her mother was attacked by dogs.

According to the PCSO, 47-year-old Jessica Hoff was arrested Friday for criminal negligence resulting in death/at-risk adult and 54 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the incident that happened in February.

According to the sheriff's office, 76-year-old LaVonne Hoff had dementia and required 24-hour care. On Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd. in Colorado City on a report of an unconscious woman. When they arrived, they found LaVonne Hoff dead and several dogs running loose in the home. There were also approximately two dozen other dogs and seven birds in cages in the home.

An autopsy attributed Hoff's death to a dog attack.

The PCSO said their investigation determined that Jessica Hoff had left her mother alone that day to go to Pueblo to run errands. While Lavonee Hoff was alone at home, she was attacked by the dogs that were loose.

According to the sheriff's office, a search warrant was also executed at a second property belonging to Jessica Hoff in Colorado City. Investigators located a total of 54 dogs and seven birds in her possession. Some of the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and several were in poor health. All of the animals were seized.