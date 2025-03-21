Skip to Content
Dog shot after attacking CSPD officer, suspect in custody after barricade situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) worked a major call in the 800 block of West Colorado Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A large number of officers took to the scene after a suspect barricaded themself.

CSPD says the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) came to issue a 2nd degree felony warrant. CSPD says the suspect ran inside and was followed by officers. According to CSPD, the suspect has dogs, and one dog attacked an officer.

CSPD says they shot one of the two dogs.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order just before 1:30 p.m. after officers got the suspect in custody.

Celeste Springer

