Pueblo Zoo welcomes new spring arrivals to cattle exhibit

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo has welcomed two new animals with the arrival of springtime. Both will call the farm exhibit, Pioneer Ranch, home.

The zoo has now taken in Mrembo, a Watusi cow. The cows are known for their large horns, and his name means "beautiful" in Swahili, according to the zoo.

"Mrembo's arrival represents our continued commitment to showcasing diverse cattle breeds and agricultural education," said Brett Mills, Zoo Associate Director of Marketing & Communications. "His distinctive horns and spunky demeanor will make him an instant guest favorite."

Mrembo was brought to the zoo thank you to benefactors Terrie Sajbel and John Hardy, the zoo said.

The zoo is also bringing in a 10-month-old miniature donkey. She will join the farm after completing a quarantine and is expected to make a first appearance in a few weeks. Her arrival was thanks to benefactors Dr. Brian and Shawna Sandoval, the zoo said.