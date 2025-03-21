Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with apparent stab wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with an apparent stab wound on Thursday.

CSPD says they're still working to verify details from what they were told by the victim.

The victim told police he was stabbed in the area of 3900 Airport Road, which is near the Los Compadres Liquor store. He told police he then went to the 1800 block of Airport Road and later was taken to the hospital.

Details are still limited as police work to get more information, but this article may be updated.

If you have any information about this incident, you should call CSPD at (719)444-7000.