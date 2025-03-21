Colorado State Trooper injured in crash during traffic stop in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado State Trooper was injured Friday morning during a traffic stop in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the trooper's patrol vehicle was struck from behind during a traffic stop on C-470. The sheriff's office was called to assist with the crash.

According to the DCSO, the trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for careless driving.

The sheriff's office said this is a serious reminder of what drivers in Colorado are required to move over away from emergency vehicles or slow down significantly. This includes law enforcement, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and other roadside workers. In 2020, Colorado's Move Over Or Slow Down For Official Vehicle bill passed and was signed into law.