UPDATE: Evacuation orders canceled as Ellicott fire is contained

ELLICOTT, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says evacuations have been canceled after a fire broke out in Ellicott.

At 4:02 p.m. the sheriff's office issued an Evacuation Order for Highway 94 west to Ellicott Highway, south to Henderson Road, east to Calhan Highway in Ellicott due to the fire, which is near 27000 Sanborn Road, the sheriff's office said.

Source: Chadwick Britton

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they were closely monitoring the fire, but there assistance was not requested.