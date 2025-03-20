Restaurant closes for extended period after health inspection shutdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - For a third time in 2025, the El Paso County Health Department told a local restaurant to close last week, due to the number of violations found.

However, unlike the two previous cases when the restaurants reopened the following day, Camin Thai Cuisine remained closed for several more days due to what it called “kitchen problems” in a note to customers on the front door and on its Facebook page.

The restaurant on North Academy near Woodmen racked up 15 violations during its health inspection on March 14.

The problems included:

-A worker rinsing off dirty tongs, then continuing to use them without washing and sanitizing them

-An employee touching dirty dishes, then continuing to prepare food without washing their hands

-Soup, rice, and curry sauce were also sitting out too long at the wrong temperatures.

-Bags of rice and sugar were stored on the floor, instead of above it.

KRDO13 attempted to speak with the staff about the violations, but when visiting the restaurant on Monday, there was a sign on the door that read, “We close for kitchen problems. Will reopen when was done".

KRDO13 also tried calling, but there was no voicemail.

Yong's Korean Kitchen at South Circle and Monterey also failed its inspection.

-There was no Certified Food Protection Manager on duty.

-The inspector also found employees' personal food and drinks in the cooler and in the food prep area.

-A bottle of prescription medicine was stored above the prep table.

-Raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat food in the cooler.

The owner told KRDO13 that none of the violations were directly related to food safety, and said the restaurant has always performed well in the five years since it opened.

Yong's passed its re-inspection on March 18.

Also receiving a failing score last week was the Wingstop on Stetson Hills near Powers.

It lost points for 9 violations.

-The water temperature in the handwashing sink couldn't reach a minimum of 85 degrees.

-The inside of the ice bin was dirty.

-French fries were not cooling to the proper temperature after blanching.

The general manager told KRDO13 they had to turn on the heater last week due to cold temperatures outside, and she said that prevented those fries from cooling properly.

As of March 19, Wingstop was still awaiting its reinspection.

Two restaurants earned a perfect score last week.

-Taco Bell - 325 E Fillmore

-Pikes Peak Chocolate and Ice Cream – 805 Manitou Ave

Several other restaurants earned a near-perfect score.

-Pikes Peak Brewing Company - 1756 Lake Woodmoor

-Halal Guys - 1824 Democracy Point

-Keg Lounge - 730 Manitou Ave

-Sandy's Restaurant - 6940 Space Village

At Sandy's Restaurant, just north of Peterson SFB, the general manager says the signature dish is the cinnamon roll.

“My mom and my sister, they're in there day in and day out, we make it, it's all jumbo size, there's no shrinkflation going on here,” says GM Sam Avina.

When Sandy's opened back in the 1970s, it catered largely to ranchers and truck drivers.

These days, it might serve 700 people on a busy Saturday or Sunday morning.

However, the changing times haven’t changed the size of the entrees or the commitment to food safety.

“We give big portions, we give good service, and we care about the customer,” Avina adds.

Don't forget to look for the Top Score and Perfect Score awards at your favorite restaurants, to know the kitchen is clean.

Click here to view all the recent inspections by the El Paso County Health Department.