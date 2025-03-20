Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Jay Anik after three years of marriage

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from her husband Jay Anik.

The “Abbott Elementary” star filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Thursday in a Los Angeles courthouse, according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN.

Brunson cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for divorce and did not specify a date of separation.

The petition also confirms that Brunson and Anik “entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property.”

The pair became engaged in 2020, according to a post on Brunson’s Instagram page. They wed in 2021 and do not share any children, according to the petition.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Brunson for comment.

While the pair stayed mostly out of the spotlight during their time together, Brunson has publicly spoken about Anik several times.

During a 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Brunson spoke about how much of a support Anik is.

“My husband, that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all,” she told Winfrey at the time. “That allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be and am meant to be.”

That same year, Brunson also gave Anik a shoutout when she won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for her hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” in which she also stars.

During her speech, she thanked “my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

