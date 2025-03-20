‘End of an era’: Colorado Springs Hooters closes after 35 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Hooters closed its doors after about 35 years in business, according to a post made by the restaurant.

The location held its last day of business over the weekend.

"The end of an era!" read the post. "It’s been one incredible ride since we first opened in 1990—cold beers, hot wings, and even hotter memories with the best fans around!"

The closure signals larger issues going on within the company. Last month, Bloomberg reported that a bankruptcy was in the works for Hooters.

For now, there are still other locations in Colorado, including in Aurora, Lone Tree, Loveland, and Westminster.