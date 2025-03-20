Amanda Seyfried says she doesn’t ‘regret anything’ about turning down ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Amanda Seyfried is standing by a call she made to turn down the offer to star as Gamora in Marvel’s blockbuster franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Seyfried opened up about her thought process on the decision on Wednesday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, saying that she “got the offer for it” and even “milled over it for a couple of days.”

“I didn’t want to live in London for six months out of the year, for whatever reason,” she said. “There was another movie that I really wanted to do with Seth MacFarlane called ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West.’ It felt like a really good opportunity.”

Newly minted Oscar-winner Zoe Saldaña famously ended up playing Gamora, the head-to-toe green heroine in the “Guardians” franchise. Saldaña has appeared in all three “Guardians” films, as well as 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Seyfried had concerns about “being a part of a Marvel movie that bombs,” she said, describing the scenario as something that “ain’t good for your career.”

“I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it was going to be Marvel’s first bomb, and that Chris Pratt and I would never work again,” she said. “Well, I was wrong.”

Wrong she was. The three “Guardians” films were hugely successful, drawing over $2 billion globally between 2014 and 2023 at the box office.

Ultimately, Seyfried admitted that she was “way too scared.”

“I was at a precarious moment in my career and I didn’t want to suffer for the work,” she said. “I just didn’t want to do it because I had done some green screen stuff and it wasn’t in my cup of tea.”

She continued, “I don’t regret anything, any decision that I made. I made it for myself. In the moment that I made it, it was good for me then and it’s good for me now.”

