Pueblo County deputies placed on leave after assisting Pueblo PD in shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has placed four deputies on paid administrative leave per department policy in connection with the shooting in Pueblo this week that left three officers with gunshot wounds.

According to the PCSO, they were contacted by Pueblo PD minutes after the shooting began to ask for K9 assistance with locating the suspect. Three PCSO K9s, their handlers, and at least six other deputies responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said four deputies fired at the suspect during the incident. No deputies were injured. The Sheriff's SWAT Team also responded to the scene.