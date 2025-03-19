Skip to Content
News

Pueblo County deputies placed on leave after assisting Pueblo PD in shooting

The crime scene Tuesday night in Pueblo
KRDO
The crime scene Tuesday night in Pueblo
By
New
today at 8:42 PM
Published 9:11 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has placed four deputies on paid administrative leave per department policy in connection with the shooting in Pueblo this week that left three officers with gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Video shows urgent moments as shots are fired at Pueblo police, three officers injured

According to the PCSO, they were contacted by Pueblo PD minutes after the shooting began to ask for K9 assistance with locating the suspect. Three PCSO K9s, their handlers, and at least six other deputies responded to the scene.

RELATED: Relatives of suspect react to shooting that injured 3 Pueblo officers

The sheriff's office said four deputies fired at the suspect during the incident. No deputies were injured. The Sheriff's SWAT Team also responded to the scene.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content