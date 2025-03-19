Monument PD working death investigation near Santa Fe Trailhead

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Monument Police Department (MPD) is investigating a death near Third Street and Vista Montana Lane Wednesday afternoon.

According to the MPD, they were notified just after 2 p.m. that a dead man was found near the Santa Fe Trailhead. At this time, the investigation has not revealed any evidence of criminal activity, the MPD said. The El Paso County Coroner will determine the man's official cause of death.

No further information is available at this time. Residents are advised to avoid the area.