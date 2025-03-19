CPW offering $1 million in grants to reduce human-bear conflicts

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has recently opened a new round of grant funding to provide local Colorado communities with resources to reduce human-bear conflicts through the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program.

The application deadline is May 30, 2025.

According to CPW, local governments, NGOs, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities, and individuals are all eligible to receive funding. Applicants can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000.

According to the state, wildlife managers estimate that Colorado has between 17,000 - 20,000 bears. From 2019-24, CPW has received over 26,913 reported sightings and conflicts with bears.

The spring bear hunt in Colorado ended in 1992.

The Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program aims to reduce conflicts between local communities and black bears. Characteristics of projects that help meet this goal, according to CPW include:

Reducing the availability of attractants to black bears in communities experiencing human-bear conflict or disincentivizing black bears from entering areas of high conflict (i.e. hazing).

Have local community support or detailed plans to build local support.

Are cost-effective investments that have the potential to last beyond the funding time frame (such as bear-proof trash cans).

Utilize proven techniques for preventing conflict or explore an innovation with a promise to prevent conflict.

Applications are available on CPW’s website and are due by May 30, 2025, at 5 p.m. For questions or application assistance, contact CPW Grant Manager Travis Long at travis.long@state.co.us. Successful grant recipients will be announced later this year.

You can see the 2024 grant recipients and the projects that were completed here.