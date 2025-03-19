Big players with unique names coming to Ball Arena for NCAA Tournament

There are eight teams taking part in March Madness in Denver, UC San Diego in their first year of eligibility are dancing for the first time. So what is a Triton?

"Triton? Wow. For me, I think that's like the mythology days, you know, I think like Zeus and everything like Poseidon. So, Triton," says UCSD's Justin Rochelin.

So there are some colorful names here in the NCAA tournament like Money Williams of Montana.

"They always ask me, is that my real name? Let me see your birth certificate," Williams says. "Let me see everything. I am actually a junior, so my dad's name is my senior."

Other creative names include Phat Phat Brooks from Michigan, whose real name is Durrell. There's also Alfonzo "Fats" Billups from VCU.

There will be almost 10 hours of basketball played here on Thursday. And yes, we will find out what player and what team will have their one shining moment.