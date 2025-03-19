Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman dubbed the “Super Bowl Scammer”

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they need help locating a woman who is accused of scamming families out of thousands of dollars for Super Bowl packages.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman, who goes by "Gigi Levi," has made false promises for Super Bowl tickets at least two years in a row and stolen nearly $10,000. Multiple victims across the Denver area have filed police reports about her and investigators have dubbed her the "Super Bowl Scammer."

Gigi Levi

According to the ACSO, in December of 2023, a couple from Centennial paid for a package deal for the 2024 Super Bowl through a friend of a friend, only to later realize it was a scam. The deal was supposed to include Super Bowl tickets, airfare, and a hotel.

The sheriff's office said the couple paid $6,800 to a woman who identified herself as “Gigi Levi” and claimed to be a lawyer with Live Nation. After making their payment, the couple even received a gift basket supposedly from Live Nation for their purchase. The couple was told they would fly out of Centennial Airport, but when they arrived they were told the plane was struggling to land due to bad weather. They were convinced to buy commercial plane tickets to Las Vegas and would be refunded the difference in cost. When they arrived, they ran into others in the same position and found there was no hotel or Super Bowl tickets.

In 2024, a second incident occurred where a couple said a coworker connected them with a woman named “Gigi Levi” who could get them cheap Super Bowl tickets. According to the ACSO, this couple was initially skeptical of Gigi and decided to meet her. They became friendly with Gigi and even invited her into their home. The couple sent her $2,700 for Super Bowl tickets and concert tickets only to find out they were scammed. They have since spoken to others who were scammed as well, the sheriff's office said.

According to the ACSO, Gigi Levi is described as a heavy-set Black woman with black hair, brown eyes, and a gap between her two front teeth. She is facing charges of fraud and felony theft.

If you can identify this woman or have information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (720) 874-8477.