7 injured after van crashes into laundromat

By Ali Bauman

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — Seven people were injured Tuesday when a van crashed into a laundromat on Staten Island.

Police say an unmarked white van slammed into the building on South Avenue off Arlington Place just before 7 p.m.

First responders found the driver conscious with severe body trauma, and a total of seven people were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbor Glen Wickman ran outside when he heard the collision.

“I run down the block ’cause I heard girls screaming and everybody’s in panic,” he said.

Witnesses say some of the victims were in the van and others were inside the laundromat.

“There was about maybe four or five people in the van that got hurt,” witness Harry Van Dyke said.

“It was three people on a laundromat floor underneath debris, and the lady in the van that was driving was unconscious in between the seats, and the guy in the back was trying to help her and I told him, ‘Don’t move nobody. Leave them alone. They might have spinal injuries,'” Wickman said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say they have not ruled out if drugs or alcohol were factors. At this hour, there are no arrests.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.