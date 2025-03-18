Snow Squall Warning issued through much of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Snow Squall Warning was issued Tuesday night for the I-25 corridor from Monument down almost to the Pueblo County line.

The warning also includes much of El Paso County east of Colorado Springs.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the warning was issued around 8:15 p.m. and is valid until 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night, March 18.

According to the NWS, during this time, white conditions are possible with heavy blowing snow. Travel could be dangerous.