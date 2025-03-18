Southbound I-25 shut down at Fillmore; Pedestrian believed to be hit in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they are working a crash on I-25 near Bijou.

Southbound I-25 has now been shut down at Fillmore due to the crash.

At the time of KRDO13's inquiry, crews had not yet arrived on scene, but CSPD said they believed the crash involved a pedestrian.

CDOT maps show slowdowns on both northbound and southbound sides of I-25.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.