Jeanette Vizguerra, an undocumented mom once named to Time’s 100 Most Influential list, has been detained by ICE in Colorado

(CNN) — An undocumented mother and immigration reform activist has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, her attorney told CNN.

Vizguerra gained international attention in 2017 when she took sanctuary in a Denver church with her four children to avoid deportation during President Donald Trump’s first term. That same year, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

She is now being held at a detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, her attorney Laura Lichter told CNN.

Vizguerra was taken into custody by ICE officers Monday outside the Target store where she works as a cashier, family friend Judith Marquez told CNN. Marquez said the activist was taken into custody when she was outside during a work break.

After Vizguerra was detained, she was able to call one of her children to let them know. “Then we stopped hearing from her and have not heard since,” Marquez said.

CNN has reached out to ICE for comment.

One of Vizguerra’s children, Luna Baez, said ICE officers “laughed in her face” when her mother was arrested, Baez posted on a GoFundMe page established to help the family.

“My mom has fought relentlessly for her community and it is time for all of us to now come together and show all the support for her like she has done to us,” Baez wrote.

Denver’s Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston denounced Vizguerra’s arrest and described the mother as a hard-working member of the community.

“People should know what this is. This is not immigration enforcement. This is Soviet-style political persecution of political dissidents under the guise of immigration enforcement,” Johnston said in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday.

“This is not someone with a criminal record. This is a mom of American citizens who works at Target and has started a community nonprofit,” the mayor said. “This is not something that makes our community safer, in my mind. I think it makes our community lawless.”

She came to the United States from Mexico in 1997 with her husband and eldest daughter. Vizguerra has been living in the US undocumented since and has three American-born children.

In 2009, Vizguerra was charged with not having a license or insurance, and for having an expired license plate, but those charges were dismissed, court records show.

She was also charged in connection with using a made-up Social Security number on a job application, her then-attorney said. She pleaded guilty to “attempted possession of a forged instrument.”

But the case resulted in heightened attention for Vizguerra in the eyes of immigration authorities, her then-lawyer said, and she spent the next 3 1/2 years appealing various orders to deport her.

Like thousands of immigrants, the family came in search of a better life. Vizguerra’s husband had been kidnapped three times during his work as a bus driver in Mexico City, the family said.

During her decades in the US, Vizguerra supported “countless families,” the American Friends Service Committee said.

“Jeanette Vizguerra has been a pillar of the community for decades, advocating for immigrant rights and supporting countless families,” the group said in a statement. “There was no reason for ICE to take her into custody – her detention is a cruel and unnecessary action that is causing irreparable harm to her family and community.”

In January, Vizguerra told CNN affiliate KCNC that even long-time residents are at risk.

“Whatever place – I don’t care if it’s a hospital, I don’t care if it’s a school, I don’t care if it’s a church … I don’t care if some people have 40, 50 years here,” Vizguerra told KCNC. “Everybody is at risk.”

