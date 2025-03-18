Gwyneth Paltrow has ‘a lot’ of on-screen sex with Timothée Chalamet in their new film. Like, a whole lot

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson, or in this case, Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in her next film.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winner shared some steamy tea about starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming film, “Marty Supreme.”

Chalamet plays the titular ping pong champion in the movie in which he and Paltrow’s character get…close. So close, paparazzi footage of their characters canoodling on set went viral.

Paltrow teased that the scene in question was only foreplay as far as the sex scenes go.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” she said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

How much is “a lot?” Well, when the writer asked her if “you’re in a lot of vulnerable positions with him?” Paltrow responded: “Beyond.”

Not that she’s not used to it.

Paltrow has had her share of sex scenes in her decades as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, though times have changed.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow told the publication.

So when the film’s intimacy coordinator – who helps choreograph intimate scenes on the production – asked the Paltrow if she was comfortable with a particular move, the star went old school.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow quipped.

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’ ” she continued. “I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’ ” (she lays a milky-manicured hand on her own shoulder) “I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow even joked about the age difference with her Oscar-nominated costar.

“I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said of Chalamet.

For the record, Paltrow is only 52 and Chalamet is 29.

“Marty Supreme” is set for release on Christmas Day.

