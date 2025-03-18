Skip to Content
DOC confirms 3 Colorado prison wardens placed on leave

Fremont Correctional Facility
Fremont Correctional Facility
today at 3:53 PM
Published 4:06 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) placed the men in charge of three different state prisons on leave earlier this month.

The DOC Director of Communication Alondra Garcia has confirmed that Warden Jeff Long of the Sterling Correctional Facility, his brother, Ryan Long, Warden of the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, and Shane Stucker, Warden at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, were all placed on paid administrative leave on March 5.

The DOC has not confirmed anything further about the three men being put on leave. KRDO13 is working to learn about the situation and will provide updates once we do.

