CSPD and Fountain PD go on Accident Alert Status

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Fountain Police Department (FPD) are on Accident Alert Status Tuesday night due to weather conditions.

Both departments announced they were on Accident Alert Status around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

While departments are on Accident Alert, drivers are asked to adhere to the following guidelines: If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party and report the incident online within 72 hours. Reports can be made here.

