Colorado Springs Utilities to propose natural gas fuel rate increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has announced that it will propose an increase to the natural gas fuel rates at the March 19 Utilities Board meeting.

The proposed increase is in response to rising market costs for natural gas coming out of the winter season, CSU said. The new rates would be effective April 1 if approved by the Colorado Springs City Council at their March 25 meeting.

According to CSU, individual customer bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use, and home efficiency. The estimated impact would be an increase of about $6.47 per month on the average residential bill.

CSU said natural gas prices have increased heading into the spring months as liquefied natural gas exports rise, and U.S. storage is 12% below the 5-year average for this time of year. There will be no change to the electric cost adjustment this quarter. The last adjustment to fuel rates was in October 2024.

For more information, visit csu.org.