Skip to Content
News

Traffic stop leads to ‘significant drug and weapons seizure’ in Manitou Springs

Pictures of evidence seized during the traffic stop
City of Manitou Springs
Pictures of evidence seized during the traffic stop
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:56 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A routine traffic stop last week by the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) led to a "significant drug and weapons seizure," the City of Manitou Springs announced.

According to the city, officers initiated the stop on Thursday, March 6 because the suspect vehicle had a shattered windshield. During their investigation, officers recovered approximately 100 grams of amphetamines, scales, baggies commonly used for drug distribution, gun parts, and various weapons, the city said.

According to the city, the driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and multiple weapons offenses. No further information about this incident is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content