Traffic stop leads to ‘significant drug and weapons seizure’ in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A routine traffic stop last week by the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) led to a "significant drug and weapons seizure," the City of Manitou Springs announced.

According to the city, officers initiated the stop on Thursday, March 6 because the suspect vehicle had a shattered windshield. During their investigation, officers recovered approximately 100 grams of amphetamines, scales, baggies commonly used for drug distribution, gun parts, and various weapons, the city said.

According to the city, the driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and multiple weapons offenses. No further information about this incident is available at this time.