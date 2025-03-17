iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held on Monday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and the night was full of honorary awards and exciting performances.

Highlights of the evening included speeches by Lady Gaga, who was honored with the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey, the Icon Award winner who took a moment to pay tribute to her late mother Patricia Carey “for giving me the gift of music.” Patricia Carey died in August.

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen led with 10 nominations each, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter with nine nods apiece going into the event.

Swift, who did not attend, was honored with the Tour of the Century award, recognizing her record-breaking Eras Tour.

This year’s ceremony, which recognized the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2024, was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams and Nelly, who performed a medley of his greatest hits after accepting the Landmark award. GloRilla also performed and won the award for hip-hop artist of the year.

This award event also paid tribute to Los Angeles and several members of the LAFD, who were at the ceremony, following the devastating wildfires that roared through the area in January, driving donations to FireAidLA.org.

A list of nominees in several major categories follows below, with the winner’s indicated in bold:

Song of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone *WINNER

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop song of the year

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter *WINNER

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop artist of the year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter *WINNER

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Teddy Swims

Best collaboration

“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars *WINNER

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best new artist (pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims *WINNER

Country song of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen *WINNER

“World On Fire”- Nate Smith

Country artist of the year

Jelly Roll *WINNER

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best new artist (country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey *WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-hop song of the year

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-hop artist of the year

Drake

Future

GloRilla *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best new artist (hip-hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow *WINNER

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B song of the year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me”- Muni Long *WINNER

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B artist of the year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA *WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

World artist of the year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla *WINNER

YG Marley

