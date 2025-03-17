Colorado Springs Police Department to change storage protocol for some impounded cars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CSPD) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are switching up some of their policies for impounded cars. As part of a new pilot program, some "non-evidentiary" cars-- like those that are impounded after an accident when a driver is taken to the hospital-- will be stored by a contracted towing company.

CSPD says these cars are currently stored at CSPD's Impound Facility. CSPD says that, unfortunately, the facility is running out of room for cars that are related to active investigations as they store non-evidentiary cars.

Drivers whose cars have been impounded will still be able to check the CSPD impound website for information. This includes car location, hours, fees, and other important info.

If you can't locate your car, and it's also not appearing on the above website, you should call CSPD at (719)444-7000.