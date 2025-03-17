Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police Department to change storage protocol for some impounded cars

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/28/2015
WWMT News
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/28/2015
By
Published 1:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CSPD) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are switching up some of their policies for impounded cars. As part of a new pilot program, some "non-evidentiary" cars-- like those that are impounded after an accident when a driver is taken to the hospital-- will be stored by a contracted towing company.

CSPD says these cars are currently stored at CSPD's Impound Facility. CSPD says that, unfortunately, the facility is running out of room for cars that are related to active investigations as they store non-evidentiary cars.

Drivers whose cars have been impounded will still be able to check the CSPD impound website for information. This includes car location, hours, fees, and other important info.

If you can't locate your car, and it's also not appearing on the above website, you should call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content