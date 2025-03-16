Incredible father-daughter duet makes Carrie Underwood change her vote on ‘American Idol’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “American Idol” alum and new judge Carrie Underwood isn’t too proud to admit when she’s wrong.

On Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” contestant Mikaela Bautista wowed Underwood’s fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when she sang a soaring rendition of “Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston during her Los Angeles audition. Bautista, however, failed to get Underwood’s vote, with the “Blown Away” singer telling her that she wanted to hear more “emotion” and “connection” in her performance.

With two yeses, Bautista still made it through to Hollywood and was rewarded with a golden ticket. She joined by her whole family to celebrate, including her father Vhen Bautista, who was a famed Ilocano singer in the Philippines and someone she’d called an inspiration earlier in her audition.

Responding to a request for a duet from Underwood, the pair launched into a powerful duet of “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion. Clearly moved, Underwood had a change of heart following the tear-inducing dad-and-daughter moment.

“You weren’t thinking about it, you were just singing!” Underwood told Bautista. “Can I change my judgement? I would like to strike my previous and you have three yeses.”

Bautista and her family jumped for joy at Underwood’s reversal. Later sharing a hug with her dad, Bautista told him, “this one is for both of us” as she clutched her golden ticket.

“Thank you for everything, dad,” she said.

“American Idol” airs on ABC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

