What would a 200% tariff on EU alcohol mean for shoppers in Southern Colorado?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social saying that he would impose a 200% tariff on all alcoholic products coming out of France and other EU-represented countries if they did not immediately remove the 50% tariff the European government imposed Wednesday on US spirits.

KRDO13 spoke with multiple liquor stores and a local vineyard to see what this would mean for shoppers in Southern Colorado.

The owner of Cheers Liquor Mart told KRDO13 that he's playing the waiting game to see what goes into effect before making any decisions on prices, but a local vineyard says the tariffs would be fantastic for their business.

"I think it would have nothing but a positive impact for us," said Steve Smith, co-owner of Pop's Vineyard.

Steve Smith, also known as "Pop", runs Pop's Vineyard with his son in Penrose. Together they create a handful of local wines all priced at $22 a bottle.

He hopes the potential tariffs would drive more people to shop locally.

"But now since the tariffs are that maybe I need to ask 100,000," joked Smith.

Other liquor stores KRDO13 spoke with said they'd have to prepare. One store said they might stock up on European wines and other liquor in advance to avoid a major spike in costs to consumers. They said Colorado follows the three-tier system, meaning the immediate impact would funnel down to the liquor stores. Some stores said if the tariffs are in place for an extended period, shoppers would start to see a slight price increase in European alcohol.

Cheers Liquor Mart in Colorado Springs said they're waiting for the tariffs to be set in stone.

"As quickly as they can come, they can go away," said Cheers Liquor Mart owner, Robert McNeely, "I normally don't like to react out of fear. And so far I haven't seen anything nasty knocking it on my doorstep."

But for his store shelves, he says if the administration does enact the tariff, it could open up a positive for all their Colorado-based wines and liquors.

"It'd be a great opportunity for local producers to have market share," shared McNeely.

At this time it's still unclear if or when the 200% European tariffs could go into effect.

