WATCH: Southern Colorado native launches to space for NASA mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (KRDO) - One of Southern Colorado's very own launched from the Kenedy Space Center to the International Space Station (ISS), leaving Earth to conduct research and relieve other members currently at the ISS. This was the second attempt for the launch, which was scrubbed earlier this week.

Pilot Nichole Ayers was born in California, but says Colorado is her home. She is a graduate of Woodland Park High School who continued her academic career at the U.S. Air Force Academy, later earning her titles as a major in the U.S. Air Force and an astronaut with NASA.

Her crew is expected to launch at 5:03 p.m. MST. The Crew-10 mission will lead them to the International Space Center, where they'll conduct research aimed to prepare mankind for deep space exploration. They will research the effect of space travel on human psychology and physiology, as well as conduct experiments on flammability for future spacecraft designs.

Crew-10 will also relieve astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who have had an unexpectedly-long stay at the ISS. The two will finally be able to return to Earth for 9 months.