Teller County judge denies lawsuit to invalidate short-term rental ordinance in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A Teller County District Judge has ruled against a lawsuit seeking to invalidate Ordinance 1469, Series 2023 in Woodland Park, the city announced Friday.

This ordinance prohibits short-term rentals in residential zones unless the owner lives at the property. Voters passed it in 2023. It was supposed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, but the city said it would delay enforcement until this matter was resolved.

The lawsuit was brought by a group called Teller County Short-Term Alliance.

According to the City of Woodland Park, Teller County District Court Judge William Moller released his ruling on Friday, March 14, saying, "I find a preliminary injunction is not warranted, and the motion for a

preliminary injunction is denied.”

The city said it will now begin fully enforcing the ordinance and short-term rentals operating in violation will be receiving communication from the city's code enforcement team.