North Shore Marina to remain open throughout boating season

PEUBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the North Shore Marina will remain open throughout this boating season.

Earlier this week, CPW announced that it planned to close the marina, citing maintenance expenses that were too high to keep up with.

The announcement left boat owners scrambling, as they were told they had less than three weeks to remove their boats from the water at Lake Pueblo State Park.

In this latest news, boat owners will have until Oct. 31, 2025 to make plans and remove their boats.

“We’re looking forward to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all who visit Lake Pueblo State Park. We've been listening to concerns from the public and appreciate the feedback we've received. The agreement will allow for public access to the North Shore Marina amenities at the park this summer while we work on a longer-term agreement,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman in a release.

Slip renters with questions should email lake.pueblo.park@state.co.us.