Mesa Ridge vs. Windsor Class 5A Final Four
The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team won't get a chance to repeat as State Champions. The Grizzlies lost to Windsor in the Class 5A Final Four on Friday night. As Mesa Ridge lost to Windsor 71-62.
The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team won't get a chance to repeat as State Champions. The Grizzlies lost to Windsor in the Class 5A Final Four on Friday night. As Mesa Ridge lost to Windsor 71-62.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.