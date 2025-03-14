Man saves woman after fiery crash leaves one dead

By Aaron Cantrell

JOELTON, Tennessee (WTVF) — A fiery multi-vehicle crash on Whites Creek Pike near Jackman Road turned deadly early Thursday morning, leaving one person dead.

According to investigators, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a semi-truck traveling northbound collided head-on with another car before striking a third vehicle.

Christian Gregory was on his way to work when he saw thick smoke filling the sky and traffic at a standstill.

“I was already late. Thank God I wasn’t speeding,” Gregory said.

As he got closer, he saw a young woman lying in the street next to her car. Meanwhile, the semi-truck was engulfed in flames.

“I got out of the car and ran up,” he said. “I picked her up and ran her back to my car, probably 80, 100 yards, put her into the passenger seat and went to see what else was going on.”

Gregory then saw the semi-truck driver sitting on the side of the road.

“It didn’t take but seconds for that vehicle to go away up in flames,” he said.

Another car was also badly damaged.

“I believe that gentleman hit the semi first, which caused the semi to catch on fire,” Gregory said. “As it was on fire, barreling down the road, it hit the young girl.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of that car as Michael Capps, 65. He did not survive.

“Life is fragile, man. It really is,” Gregory said. “It was early in the morning on a beautiful day. Nobody expected for it to start that way.”

Gregory is just grateful he was able to help move the woman to safety.

“My thought was to act,” he said.

The crash forced authorities to close the road for most of the day as crews worked to clear debris and clean up spilled diesel fuel.

