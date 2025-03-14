Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in Hague courtroom on ‘war on drugs’ charges

By Kara Fox, Zahid Mahmood and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has made his first appearance via video link at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, where he faces murder charges related to his “war on drugs.”

Duterte appeared at around 2:30 p.m. local time, and was informed of the charges against him, and his rights, according to the ICC.

The 79-year-old former authoritarian leader, who arrived at the Hague following his dramatic arrest in Manila earlier this week, is accused of “charges of the crime of murder as a crime against humanity,” amid his brutal, yearslong campaign, where thousands of people were killed.

Judges authorized Duterte to appear in court through a video conference, the ICC said, noting that he had had a long journey.

Duterte was placed on a flight from Manila late on Tuesday, the Philippines government said, and arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday after a long stop in Dubai, where he received medical attention during the layover.

“Duterte is suspected of murder qualified as a crime against humanity, allegedly committed in the Philippines between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019,” the ICC said Thursday.

“During this time, Mr Duterte was, at varying times, the President of the Philippines, the Mayor of Davao City, and, allegedly, the head of the Davao Death Squad,” the Court said.

Duterte ruled the Philippines with an iron fist from 2016 to 2022, marked by a brutal war on drugs.

Police data said 6,000 people were killed. Some rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 30,000 with innocents and bystanders often caught in the crossfire of Duterte’s so-called “death squads.”

Many of the victims of Duterte’s campaign were young men from impoverished shanty towns, shot by police and rogue gunmen as part of a campaign to target dealers.

Since Duterte left office in 2022, only eight policemen had been convicted for five of the victims killed in the war on drugs, according to court documents.

Shortly before landing in the Netherlands Wednesday, Duterte released a defiant video message on his Facebook page. “I was saying to the police and military that you do your job and I will take responsibility, so it has come to this,” he said.

“This will be a long legal proceedings, but I say to you, I will continue to serve my country. And so be it, if that is my destiny,” he added.

This is a developing story…more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.