El Paso County widow raises awareness after her husband dies in motorcycle accident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The wife of a man who died in a motorcycle crash is working to keep other riders safe on the road.

Motorcycle deaths are something that have become all too common, she says. So far this year, there's been 33 motorcycle crashes in El Paso County and three in Pueblo County. 

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said here were 394 motorcycle crashes in El Paso County in 2024.

On June 1, 2024 Cody Ray lost his life in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Hancock Avenue and East Fourth Street in Colorado Springs.

His wife, Hanna Sturdivant, said Ray was wearing the proper protection gear, except his helmet wasn't fitted correctly. 

"He had just bought his helmet off Amazon a week prior," said Sturdivant. "He thought it would save his life, his helmet flew off from impact."

After this tragedy, she started the non-profit Riders for a Better Tomorrow. The organization is dedicated to researching and providing instructional information about safe riding gear while providing instructional riding courses. 

"Riders for a better tomorrow strives to be a safe haven and a support system, bringing awareness to our motorcycle community," said Sturdivant.

After Ray's death, two more members who were part of the same riding group passed away while on their bike. That's why Sturdivant decided to make this her full-time job. 

"I feel like god has put me in this position to research gear and road infrastructure and work with families of the fallen," said Sturdivant.

On Saturday, March 14, the non-profit will host an event to remember fallen riders at the Colorado Springs Harley Davidson location. 

