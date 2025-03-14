CSPD investigating shooting on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Friday evening on the southeast side of the city.

The shooting happened around 6:30 on Astrozon Circle, near Astrozon Blvd. and Chelton Drive. A CSPD officer on scene told KRDO13 that the incident may have been an attempted robbery. Witnesses told police that they saw a man running away from the area but none of them knew who he was.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering and expected to survive.

No further information is available at this time.